ECG plans to invest GH¢9 million for 2024 projects in Volta and Oti Regions

Business News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, the Electricity Company of Ghana’s Volta and Oti Regional Manageress, has revealed that ECG plans to invest over GH¢9 million Ghana Cedis in extensive infrastructure and logistics in the region.



She stated that the investment would boost service delivery in the Volta and Oti regions by 2024.



In a statement to journalists, she stated that the funds will be used to repair vital electrical infrastructure and logistical systems, with the main goal of increasing overall service delivery.



She described the year 2023 as one of innovation for the company.



She expressed the company’s commitment to maintaining a reliable power supply through innovations such as the ECG power app and Operation Fix Bill, Pay the Bill.



She disclosed that the company undertook projects amounting to GH¢3.2 million Ghana Cedis in 2023.



The projects included transformer injections and upgrades as well as extending power lines to areas without electricity among others.



According to her, the company also made a revenue loss of GH¢2.2 million Ghana Cedis as a result of the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo dam which affected their bulk supply point at Sogakope and also the interrupted power supply to communities affected by the spillage.



Mrs. Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, the infusion of funds in the operations of the company will be strategically undertaken to address key areas identified for improvement, ensuring a more robust and reliable power supply. According to her, the move aligns with ECG’s vision to meet the increasing demand for electricity and to provide seamless services to its customers in the two regions.



“So for the Volta region alone this year we have been able to complete a number of projects and in totality this has caused the company about GH¢3.2 million Ghana cedis. Next year we intend to do more and the project that we have earmarked for next year will be at least GH¢9 million Ghana cedis”, She said.



“Volta region should I say is lucky or fortunate to be selected as one of the regions to benefit from a special project where some contracts have been signed with contractors who will come in with their own resources and capital, set up some sub stations and switching stations. They will complete it, hand over to us and we will pay them later. And for the Volta region we have four major projects in Sogakofe, Kadjebi and Akatsi”, she added.