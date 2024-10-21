EU, UNIDO WACOMP Project impacts over 48,000 SMEs

Business News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

The West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP), funded by the EU and implemented by UNIDO, has concluded in Ghana after over five years, with a budget of €6.35 million.



The initiative significantly improved the competitiveness of 48,849 SMEs, particularly in the cassava, mango, pineapple, cosmetics, and personal care sectors, benefiting over 31,000 women-owned businesses.



WACOMP established 16 new quality standards, accredited local laboratories, and facilitated over 500 market linkages and access to credit for SMEs.



The project aimed to enhance productivity, job creation, and compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices, supporting Ghana's integration into international markets.