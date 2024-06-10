EU condemns tax on lottery wins

Business News of Monday, 10 June 2024

The European Lotteries, represented by Phillipe Vlaemminck, have criticized governments for taxing lottery winnings and the gaming industry, arguing it already benefits society.



Speaking at a training program by Ghana's National Lottery Authority (NLA), Vlaemminck noted that taxing small wins is unnecessary, as many regions do not tax lottery winnings.



Ghana has currently imposed a 10% tax on lottery winnings and a 20% tax on Gross Gaming Revenue.



NLA's Director-General, Sammi Awuku, stressed the importance of responsible gaming and combating illegal lottery operations, emphasizing collaboration with European Lotteries and the use of technology in the industry.