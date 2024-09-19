Ecobank Employee Volunteerism initiative supports deprived health institutions with GH¢470,000

Business News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Ecobank Ghana's Employee Volunteerism programme recently donated GH¢470,000 to healthcare centres across five locations, focusing on 'Mother and Child.'



Contributions included medical essentials, a mechanised borehole for Abokobi Health Centre, and refurbishments for Adabraka Polyclinic, Tema Health Centre, Takoradi Hospital, and Abesim Hospital.



The initiative, involving around 1,500 employees, aims to address social needs and enhance community welfare.



The Managing Director emphasized the bank's commitment to supporting local communities, and the donations are expected to improve healthcare conditions, particularly by providing reliable water and upgrading maternity facilities.



