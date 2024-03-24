Ecobank Ghana holds forum to foster exports growth under AfCFTA

Business News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: GNA

In a bid to support Ghanaian exporters to build and expand their operations across the African continent and the world, Ecobank Ghana has organised a forum to provide information about requirements and the changing trends in the export market.



The Forum, which is a collaboration between Ecobank and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, discussed ways to improve and provide further support to promot export business in the country.



Mrs Abena Osei-Poku, Regional Executive, Anglophone West Africa and Managing Director Ecobank Ghana, underscored the importance of exports to the Ghanaian

economy, underlying the bank’s decision to provide the needed assistance to businesses in the sector to thrive.



The export sector supports many Ghanaian households and sustains livelihoods through job creation across various sectors of the economy, while foreign currency proceeds from export businesses also remain critical for the country’s trade balance and balance of payment positions.



Despite the immense potential of the sector, Ghanaian exporters, within the traditional and non-traditional sectors, had over the years faced various challenges, including limited access to finance, which then affects their ability to scale and increase production capacity, inadequate collateral, stringent international trade restrictions, limited access to innovative technology, among others.



Notwithstanding these challenges, the export businesses in Ghana continue to work with determination and perseverance to make positive impact on the national

economy.



Ghana ended 2022 with some USD20billion in export revenue, mainly to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, United States, India, and China. Conspicuously missing from this list of the main export destinations is export within the continent of Africa.



“Our goal is to provide solutions, which will enhance and enable scalability of export businesses and equip you to take advantage of the numerous opportunities out there.



As collaborators, we ought to be ready to meet increasing demands by building capacity to position our export industry, so they can compete favourably in the global marketplace,” she stated.