Economic turnaround driving companies back to Ghana – Finance Minister

Business News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: GNA

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam announced that foreign companies are returning to Ghana, attributing this trend to the country's economic recovery.



Speaking at a Quarterly Economic Roundtable, he highlighted Virgin Atlantic's return after leaving in 2013 as a sign of renewed confidence in Ghana's economy.



He reported a 5.8% GDP growth for 2024, the highest in five years, driven by the industry and agriculture sectors.



Emphasizing the importance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for economic growth, he pledged government support and urged stakeholders to address regulatory and financial challenges hindering SME development.