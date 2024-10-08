You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 08Article 1990829

Business News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

    

Source: GNA

Economic turnaround driving companies back to Ghana – Finance Minister

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam announced that foreign companies are returning to Ghana, attributing this trend to the country's economic recovery.

Speaking at a Quarterly Economic Roundtable, he highlighted Virgin Atlantic's return after leaving in 2013 as a sign of renewed confidence in Ghana's economy.

He reported a 5.8% GDP growth for 2024, the highest in five years, driven by the industry and agriculture sectors.

Emphasizing the importance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for economic growth, he pledged government support and urged stakeholders to address regulatory and financial challenges hindering SME development.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment