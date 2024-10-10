Economist criticizes gov’t’s decision to return to Int’l capital markets amid ongoing debt concerns

Business News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Ghana’s decision to re-enter international capital markets following a $13 billion Eurobond restructuring has faced criticism, particularly from Dr. John Kwakye of the Institute of Economic Affairs.



He questioned the timing, given Ghana’s unresolved debt crisis and suspended external debt payments.



While the restructuring provides $4.7 billion in debt relief and $4.4 billion in cash flow relief, critics argue that long-term fiscal sustainability remains uncertain.



Despite government optimism about the recovery and investor confidence, analysts stress the importance of fiscal discipline to avoid future debt challenges. The move raises concerns about managing new borrowing amid ongoing fiscal issues.