Source: BBC

Elon Musk unveils Cybercab at Tesla robotaxi event

Elon Musk unveiled Tesla's long-awaited robotaxi, the Cybercab, at the "We, Robot" event in Burbank, California.

The vehicle, featuring no pedals or steering wheel, is expected to cost under $30,000, though analysts question the feasibility of this price and timeline.

Musk predicts fully autonomous technology in Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y by next year, but regulatory approval remains uncertain.

Safety concerns persist, especially regarding Tesla's reliance on camera technology over more established sensors used by competitors.

The event also showcased Tesla's humanoid robots and introduced a new "Robovan" prototype.

