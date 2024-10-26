You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 26Article 1998815

Eloquent Marketing Agency unveils WhatsApp Wholesale for businesses in Ghana

Eloquent Digital has launched WhatsApp Wholesale, a bulk messaging platform designed for businesses in Ghana and beyond. This tool allows organizations to send messages to thousands of clients with just one click, facilitating real-time interactions.

The platform offers features like automated messaging, smart campaigns, and performance tracking, making it ideal for various sectors, including SMEs, e-commerce, and NGOs.

With tiered pricing plans for cost-effective usage, WhatsApp Wholesale enhances customer engagement and streamlines service by automating responses to inquiries. For more information, businesses can contact Eloquent Digital or visit their website.

