Eloquent Marketing Agency unveils WhatsApp Wholesale for businesses in Ghana

Business News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: ghananewsonline.com.gh

Eloquent Digital has launched WhatsApp Wholesale, a bulk messaging platform designed for businesses in Ghana and beyond. This tool allows organizations to send messages to thousands of clients with just one click, facilitating real-time interactions.



The platform offers features like automated messaging, smart campaigns, and performance tracking, making it ideal for various sectors, including SMEs, e-commerce, and NGOs.



With tiered pricing plans for cost-effective usage, WhatsApp Wholesale enhances customer engagement and streamlines service by automating responses to inquiries. For more information, businesses can contact Eloquent Digital or visit their website.