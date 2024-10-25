You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 25Article 1998434

Business News of Friday, 25 October 2024

    

Source: Daily Guide

Embrace sustainable, tech-driven cost management approach – Oppong Nkrumah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah with dignitaries at the event Kojo Oppong Nkrumah with dignitaries at the event

At the opening of the 2024 International Cost Engineering Council and Africa Association of Quantity Surveyors Conference in Accra, Minister for Works and Housing Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urged industry professionals to adopt sustainable and technology-driven approaches to construction cost management.

He emphasized the need for collaboration between public and private sectors to redefine traditional practices, highlighting the intersection of sustainability, technology, and financial strategies as key to the industry's future.

The Minister announced the upcoming launch of a comprehensive roadmap, developed with international partners, to decarbonize Ghana’s building and construction sector.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment