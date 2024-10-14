Embrace ‘tech-infusion’ growth strategy – World Bank urges

Business News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The World Bank's 2024 World Development Report urges middle-income countries like Ghana to adopt technology-driven growth strategies to escape the 'middle-income trap.'



It emphasizes integrating technologies such as AI, automation, and biotechnology into key sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, and healthcare.





Ghana must shift from traditional investment-focused approaches and foster private investment while managing public debt. The report outlines two key strategies: combining investment with technology infusion ('2i') and progressing to innovation ('3i').



Experts like Prof. Peter Quartey stress intentional policies, value addition, and long-term development plans to drive Ghana's economic transformation.