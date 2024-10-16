Empowering Ghana’s rural women: KIC's commitment to sustainable agricultural development

Business News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The 2024 International Day of Rural Women highlights the critical role of rural women in agriculture, climate resilience, and gender equality.



In Ghana, women make up a significant portion of the agricultural workforce, with 58.4% of rural females employed in the sector.



The Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC), in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation, has trained over 4,065 women in regions across Ghana, providing skills in rice parboiling, shea butter processing, and more.



This initiative empowers smallholder farmers through financial support, training, and alternative livelihoods, fostering economic empowerment and sustainable agricultural development in rural communities.