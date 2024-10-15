Ending poverty for half the world could take more than a century, says the World Bank

Business News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

The World Bank’s Poverty, Prosperity, and Planet Report highlights slow global progress in eradicating poverty, worsened by economic stagnation, the pandemic, conflict, and climate shocks.



Extreme poverty, defined as living on less than $2.15 per day, is concentrated in low-growth regions like Sub-Saharan Africa, with 8.5% of the global population affected.



Nearly half the world's population lives on less than $6.85 per day. The report stresses the need for tailored, sustainable development strategies, balancing poverty reduction with climate goals, and urges stronger international cooperation to boost resilience and reduce inequality globally.