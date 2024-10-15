Energy sector bond achieves 90% buyback of GH¢1.04bn

Business News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

E.S.L.A. Plc has completed a 90% buyback of a GH¢1.04 billion bond, targeting non-sovereign bondholders, to reduce energy sector debt.



The buyback, funded through levies under the Energy Sector Levy Act, covers bonds maturing between 2027 and 2033 and aims to cut outstanding liabilities.



The offer, which closed on October 14, 2024, is expected to save the government over GH¢5.1 billion in future coupon payments.



E.S.L.A. Plc reported strong financial performance in 2024, with GH¢95 million in after-tax profits and liabilities reduced to GH¢4.77 billion by June 2024.