Enhancing cocoa farmers’ incomes and restructuring international bonds bold – Stanbic Bank’s Karen Kwarteng

Business News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Ghana is taking significant steps to boost economic stability by increasing cocoa farmers' income and restructuring $13 billion in international bonds.



The government raised the farmgate price for cocoa by 45% to combat smuggling and stabilize production. This, along with a new Cocobod funding model, aims to protect farmer welfare.



Internationally, Ghana is restructuring its debt with new bond terms set for October 9th, as part of its IMF program. These initiatives are designed to enhance financial stability, support the cocoa sector, and bolster investor confidence, positioning the nation for long-term growth and economic resilience.



