Enterprise Life launches AdvantageConnect, a lifestyle insurance platform

Business News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: Enterprise Life

Enterprise Life, a prominent Life insurance company, proudly launches AdvantageConnect, an innovative insurance platform meticulously crafted to cater specifically to the Nigerian market.



This groundbreaking product redefines the insurance experience by offering personalized, affordable, and accessible solutions for individuals seeking comprehensive coverage.



Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a user-centric approach, AdvantageConnect ensures that Nigerians receive tailored protection that precisely aligns with their diverse needs. The platform’s user-friendly interface and streamlined processes make it easy for anyone to obtain and manage their insurance policies, fostering a seamless and empowering experience.



In developing AdvantageConnect, Enterprise Life collaborated with Digicore, a leading fintech software development company based in Lagos, Nigeria. Digicore’s expertise in fintech solutions played a pivotal role in bringing AdvantageConnect’s vision to life. Their team of skilled developers crafted a robust and user-friendly platform that seamlessly integrates insurance products, claims management, lifestyle features, and gamification elements.



“AdvantageConnect is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity,” says Funmi Omo, CEO of Enterprise Life. “We believe that this platform will revolutionize the insurance landscape in Nigeria by providing affordable, accessible, and personalized insurance solutions to all.”



At the heart of AdvantageConnect lies a suite of insurance products meticulously crafted to address the diverse needs of customers. DigiCover, the flagship insurance product, offers comprehensive coverage for a wide range of risks, ensuring customers are protected against life’s unforeseen events. DigiSave, on the other hand, stands as a unique offering, providing a saving component that complements traditional insurance coverage, allowing customers to build a financial safety net while safeguarding their future.



“Digicore is proud to have partnered with Enterprise Life to create AdvantageConnect,” says Tunde Ogidan, CEO of Digicore. “This platform is a true game-changer for the insurance industry in Nigeria. We believe that this solution would further drive the digitisation of the insurance industry while increasing the penetration of insurance services in the country at large.”



AdvantageConnect prioritizes simplicity and ease of use, ensuring a seamless experience for every customer. The intuitive platform empowers users to sign up, upload pictures, and connect with a dedicated Life Planner – a personal insurance advisor who provides expert guidance and support throughout the journey. This personalized approach is particularly beneficial for older individuals or those less familiar with Life insurance, ensuring they receive the assistance they need to make informed decisions.



In the event of an unexpected claim, AdvantageConnect makes the process convenient and stress-free for customers. Customers simply have to upload relevant evidence, such as pictures or documents, and AdvantageConnect team will swiftly verify and process the claim. Customers will receive timely notifications, ensuring they stay informed every step of the way. Additionally, a transparent appeal process allows customers to provide additional information or contest a rejected claim.



Beyond insurance, AdvantageConnect extends its offerings to a lifestyle section, providing a curated selection of news and highlights across various domains, including fashion, business, money, politics, science, and sports. This engaging content keeps customers informed and entertained, fostering a sense of community among valued customers.



To further enhance the user experience, AdvantageConnect incorporates gamification elements, such as polls and games, where customers can test their knowledge, compete with friends, and earn exciting rewards. Additionally, its referral program incentivizes customers to share the AdvantageConnect experience with their network, earning valuable benefits for both customers and their referrals.



The AdvantageConnect app is available on both the App Store and Google Play today. Download AdvantageConnect today and experience insurance redefined!



About



Enterprise Life is a leading life insurance group in Africa. The company is committed to providing innovative and customer-centric insurance solutions that help individuals and families achieve their financial goals.



Digicore is a fintech software development company based in Lagos, Nigeria. With a team of experienced developers and a passion for innovation, Digicore has established itself as a trusted partner for digital transformation initiatives in the financial services industry. For more information about Digicore, visit its website at www.digicoreltd.com.