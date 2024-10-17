Escaping the new gilded age

Business News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Tech billionaires like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk wield immense power, not only due to their wealth but also their perceived genius, control over social media platforms, and cultural influence.



This power stems from a "wealth-is-status" dynamic, where wealth grants persuasion and authority, often exceeding expertise. Such figures can distort public debates, much like historical figures who misused their prestige.



To address this imbalance, society must limit their influence through stronger institutions, policy changes, and a reevaluation of values, rewarding contributions beyond wealth and status.