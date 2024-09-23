You are here: HomeBusiness2024 09 23Article 1984859

Ethiopian Airlines announces revenue above $7b

Ethiopian Airlines reported over $7 billion in revenue for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, a 14% increase from the previous year. The airline flew 17.1 million passengers and transported over 750,000 tons of cargo. It expanded its network to 139 international destinations, making Bole International Airport the largest hub in Africa.

CEO Mesfin Tasew also announced the airline will soon receive the Airbus A350-1000, becoming the first African airline to acquire the widebody aircraft, which seats up to 410 passengers with 40% more space for premium seating.

