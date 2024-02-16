Evelyn Ofori Atta appointed first female plant metallurgist of Newmont

Business News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: Asaase News

Evelyn Ofori Atta has been appointed the senior plant metallurgist for Newmont Ahafo South mine, making her the first Ghanaian female to occupy that role.



Evelyn was the first female plant metallurgist at Ahafo South mine when she joined Newmont in 2020.



As a plant metallurgist, she oversaw crucial operations which led to groundbreaking projects, from carbon degritting to recycling grinding media, while showcasing her commitment to our safety value and innovation.



Her impact extends beyond professional accomplishments.



She is an active member of the Women and Allies Business Resource Group, Newmont’s internal Business Resource Group which promotes gender diversity and supports the equality and equity of women in Newmont, in line with Newmont’s value of inclusion.



"‘Consistent improvement is better than delayed perfection’- Mark Twain. My career journey has epitomized this statement as I look fondly upon my formative years as a metallurgist till date."



“I am thrilled to share with this community my recent promotion to Senior Metallurgist. Yet another milestone that embodies teamwork, dedication and unyielding passion to a common cause.Thank you to my incredible team and mentors for your support. Looking forward to new challenges and continued growth,” Ofori Atta posted on Linkedin.