Explore opportunities in the Tamale and Prempeh I International Airports, GACL to airlines

Business News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: GNA

Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, has encouraged airlines to explore opportunities in Tamale International Airport and Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi.



The airports recently began domestic and international operations and offer great potential for airlines.



ITA Airways has already begun operating in Accra and will be the 24th international airline to do so.



The airline will operate 57 destinations this summer, including 16 domestic and 26 international routes.