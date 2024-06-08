You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 08Article 1948028

Business News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Explore opportunities in the Tamale and Prempeh I International Airports, GACL to airlines

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare

Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, has encouraged airlines to explore opportunities in Tamale International Airport and Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi.

The airports recently began domestic and international operations and offer great potential for airlines.

ITA Airways has already begun operating in Accra and will be the 24th international airline to do so.

The airline will operate 57 destinations this summer, including 16 domestic and 26 international routes.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment