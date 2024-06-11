You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 11Article 1949234
Export value of Ghana's cocoa products plummets by some 32.8% in Q1 of 2023

The plummeting cocoa export earnings signal urgent need for action The plummeting cocoa export earnings signal urgent need for action

Ghana's cocoa export earnings have sharply declined, with the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reporting a 32.8% drop in the first quarter of this year, bringing earnings to just US$592.2 million compared to the same period in 2023, Graphic Business reports.

This represents a significant US$233.6 million loss against the average earnings of the past three years, which stood at US$825.8

