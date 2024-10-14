FAO predicts stable rainfall to aid crops’ recovery

Business News of Monday, 14 October 2024

The FAO's Global Information and Early Warning System (GIEWS) forecasts stable rainfall from October to November, potentially aiding crop recovery in Ghana’s northern region, which suffered from drought between June and August.



This drought destroyed maize and cereal crops, especially in the northern belt and Upper West Region. Farmers are hopeful for improved conditions, though concerns remain about production shortfalls.



GIEWS notes that while conducive weather in southern areas may prevent a major national cereal output decline, dry conditions in the north could reduce yields compared to last year, affecting local food security.