FDA adjudged 2022 & 2023 overall specified entity of the year on Public Enterprises League Table

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has been named the Best Performing Specified Entity in Ghana for 2022 and 2023, topping the Public Enterprises League Table (PELT) with a performance index of 4.354.

The awards, organized by the Ministry of Public Enterprises and SIGA, recognize outstanding performance among public enterprises.

At the ceremony in Kwahu, President Akufo-Addo reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting underperforming entities and praised the PELT initiative for fostering competition and accountability.

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority followed the FDA as the runner-up, winning Overall State-Owned Enterprise of 2023.

