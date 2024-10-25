FDA asks food service establishments to apply for advertisement approval

Business News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: GNA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has mandated that all food service establishments must obtain approval for their advertisements by December 1, 2024.



Advertising without FDA approval violates the FDA Guidelines and the Public Health Act 2012, which can lead to severe penalties, including fines and imprisonment.



The FDA defines food service establishments to include restaurants, bakeries, and online food businesses. Approved advertisements are valid for one year and must be renewed.



The FDA emphasized the importance of compliance to ensure public health and safety and reminded media presenters to use only FDA-approved scripts.