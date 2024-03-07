Fabulous Woman Network hosts annual international conference

Business News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The annual international Fabulous Women's conference was recently held by the Fabulous Woman Network (FWN), a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Ghana that supports the growth of women leaders and businesses led by women.



The conference, according to Graphic Online, aimed to promote the cause of women in all aspects of wellness by bringing together growth-minded professionals and businesswomen, giving them the opportunity to learn from experienced speakers, share their personal life stories, network, and have a good time.



The event is an annual occurrence to mark International Women's Day, which is celebrated in March each year. The program provided a platform for participants to gain knowledge, envision their future, and give back to the community.



In an interview, Ama Duncan, the founder of Fabulous Woman Network, said that the organization was committed to empowering women and creating a community of growth-minded individuals who were dedicated to positively impacting business leaders through training, coaching, mentorship, and networking opportunities.



Duncan also mentioned that FWN's vision is to see an Africa where women are empowered to thrive and make a positive impact on others.



She also disclosed that FWN had launched a monthly training and mentorship program for Ghanaian youth living in underserved communities to equip them with leadership skills, core life skills, employability skills, and entrepreneurial training.



The founder encouraged women to take advantage of the program to create more opportunities for themselves and improve their financial standing.