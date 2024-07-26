Fidelity Bank Ghana earns accreditation as cybersecurity establishment

Business News of Friday, 26 July 2024

Fidelity Bank Ghana has achieved a significant milestone in cybersecurity by obtaining accreditation from the Cyber Security Authority (CSA). The accreditation recognizes Fidelity Bank’s exceptional cybersecurity practices and its commitment to safeguarding customer data and systems.



This prestigious accreditation underscores Fidelity Bank’s expertise, reliability, and trustworthiness in the field of cybersecurity. The bank has demonstrated its proficiency through a team



of highly qualified and certified cybersecurity professionals, the implementation of robust security measures and controls, and adherence to industry standards and best practices. Fidelity Bank successfully passed a rigorous assessment and audit conducted by the CSA, solidifying its position as a leader in cybersecurity within the financial sector.



Commenting on the certification, Deputy Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Atta Yeboah Gyan, , expressed the bank’s satisfaction with the accreditation process. “We are delighted to have successfully completed this certification process,” he said. “It validates our dedication to safeguarding our customers’ data and maintaining the integrity of our systems.”



He further emphasized the importance of collaboration in maintaining control of the cybersecurity framework. “Collaboration is key to ensuring we maintain the control and security of our cybersecurity framework. We look forward to ongoing support from the CSA, not just as an authority but as a partner in navigating the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. We need to have the confidence that the CSA will support us in these times of rapid development within the cybersecurity environment,” Atta Gyan added.



Speaking on behalf of of the Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, a Board Member of CSA, Mad. Adelaide Benneh Prempeh reassured the attendees of the authority’s commitment to supporting accredited institutions like Fidelity Bank. She emphasized that the CSA is dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of cybersecurity are maintained across all sectors, providing the necessary support and guidance to help institutions navigate the challenges of the digital age.



This accreditation is a testament to Fidelity Bank’s dedication to safeguarding its operations and customers’ data, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable and secure financial institution. Fidelity Bank remains committed to upholding the highest standards of cybersecurity, continuously enhancing its measures to protect against emerging threats.