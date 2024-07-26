You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 26Article 1963685

Fidelity Bank Ghana earns accreditation as cybersecurity establishment

Fidelity Bank Ghana has achieved a significant milestone in cybersecurity by obtaining accreditation from the Cyber Security Authority (CSA). The accreditation recognizes Fidelity Bank’s exceptional cybersecurity practices and its commitment to safeguarding customer data and systems.

This prestigious accreditation underscores Fidelity Bank’s expertise, reliability, and trustworthiness in the field of cybersecurity. The bank has demonstrated its proficiency through a team

