Fidelity Bank grabs two awards at GITTA

Business News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: GNA

Fidelity Bank Ghana won two awards at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA).



Managing Director Julian Opuni was recognized as Financial Inclusion Leader for his efforts in expanding banking services to the unbanked population. The bank's WhatsApp Banking Assistant, Kukua, won Digital Chatbot Platform of the Year.



Opuni highlighted the bank's initiatives, including its Smart Account, agency banking network, and digital platforms, which have reached thousands of individuals.



The awards acknowledge Fidelity Bank's commitment to financial inclusion and customer service innovation.