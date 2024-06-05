Finance Minister courts investors’ support to boost Ghana’s economic recovery

Business News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has called on investors to support Ghana's economic recovery, highlighting the country's commitment to fiscal prudence despite being an election year.



Ghana's economy is recovering, with a 2.9% GDP growth in 2023, exceeding IMF projections.



Inflation has decreased from 54% in 2022 to 25% in 2023 and is expected to reach 15% by the end of 2024. The government has implemented policies to support small and medium enterprises and ease the business climate.



The government has also initiated a monthly dialogue with businesses to address concerns and promote revenue generation.