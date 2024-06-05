You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 05Article 1946480

Business News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Finance Minister courts investors’ support to boost Ghana’s economic recovery

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

The Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has called on investors to support Ghana's economic recovery, highlighting the country's commitment to fiscal prudence despite being an election year.

Ghana's economy is recovering, with a 2.9% GDP growth in 2023, exceeding IMF projections.

Inflation has decreased from 54% in 2022 to 25% in 2023 and is expected to reach 15% by the end of 2024. The government has implemented policies to support small and medium enterprises and ease the business climate.

The government has also initiated a monthly dialogue with businesses to address concerns and promote revenue generation.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment