Finance Minister engages Arab Coordination Group on $12 billion growth strategy

Business News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, has engaged the Arab Coordination Group to support Ghana's $12 billion growth strategy targeting agriculture, tourism, SMEs, and social interventions.



Following successful debt restructuring, Ghana seeks investments in key sectors over the next three years.



Dr. Adam highlighted ongoing projects from a $2.4 billion partnership agreement, with some already contributing to economic growth. The government aims to boost tourism and SMEs, which comprise 92% of registered companies and 85% of manufacturing jobs.



The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) supports these goals, aligning with their investment strategy to enhance GDP and reduce unemployment.