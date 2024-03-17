Finance Minister optimistic about IMF collaboration for Ghana's economic growth

Business News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, the Finance Minister of Ghana, has expressed his confidence in fostering stronger collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bolster Ghana's economic resilience and expedite sustainable and inclusive growth, envisioning a brighter future for all Ghanaians.



His remarks come in the wake of the arrival of the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, in Ghana on Saturday evening.



In a social media post shared this morning, Finance Minister Dr. Adam articulated his anticipation for bilateral discussions and enhanced cooperation aimed at fortifying Ghana's economic resilience and advancing sustainable and inclusive growth, ultimately aiming for a more prosperous future for all Ghanaians.



During her visit, Kristalina Georgieva is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana.



Madam Georgieva's agenda in Accra also includes engagements with influential Ghanaian women and leaders of civil society organizations, underscoring the IMF's commitment to collaborating with countries to strengthen institutions and foster inclusive growth.



A key highlight of her visit is her participation in the upcoming "Accra AI Conference," organized by the Ministry of Finance and the IMF. The conference, scheduled for Monday, March 18, 2024, will explore the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence in driving economic growth and development in Ghana.



The proceedings of the conference will be live-streamed from 10 a.m. on Monday via the Ministry of Finance's social media page.



Kristalina Georgieva's visit holds particular significance for Ghana as the nation continues to implement its IMF program, which commenced in 2023. Through this program, Ghana secured a $3 billion credit facility to address macroeconomic vulnerabilities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and other external shocks.



With the support of the IMF, Ghana aims to bolster fiscal management, enhance economic resilience, and foster inclusive growth, ultimately paving the way for a more prosperous future for all citizens.