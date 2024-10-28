You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 28Article 1999364

Finance Ministry eyes bond market diversification amidst T-Bill market strain

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance and Abena Osei Asare, Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance and Abena Osei Asare, Deputy Finance Minister

Ghana’s Ministry of Finance plans to shift from short-term debt reliance towards long-term Eurobond issuance to strengthen fiscal stability.

During the IMF/World Bank meetings, a Ministry spokesperson highlighted that recent bond restructuring has eased domestic and external obligations, benefiting the national budget.

While high inflation in 2022 hindered bond issuance, inflation has since halved, creating a favorable environment for future bond opportunities, particularly for 2025.

The Ministry aims to address rising interest costs on T-bills by fostering a stable, diversified funding strategy, thereby reinforcing fiscal resilience and reducing dependence on short-term borrowing.

