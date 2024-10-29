You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 29Article 1999979

Business News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

    

Source: forbes.com

‘Financial emergency’ as $35.7 Trillion ‘debt bomb’ primes a bitcoin price boom to rival gold

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk Tesla chief executive Elon Musk

Elon Musk recently called the U.S. debt crisis a "financial emergency" due to the country's growing interest payments, now consuming 23% of tax revenue.

At a Trump campaign event, Musk highlighted his goal to cut $2 trillion from the federal budget, underscoring government inefficiency.

Bitcoin and gold have surged amid inflation concerns fueled by this debt, with the U.S. national debt reaching $34 trillion.

Investor Paul Tudor Jones, concerned with fiscal policies under both major parties, has shifted to gold and bitcoin, viewing them as inflation hedges in a volatile economic landscape.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment