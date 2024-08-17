Financial irregularities decrease by GHȼ5.4bn – Auditor-General

Business News of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu announced a significant decrease in financial irregularities in public institutions, from GHȼ16.57 billion in 2022 to GHȼ11.17 billion in 2023.



This drop, attributed to better compliance with audit recommendations and active roles of public institution heads, reflects improved financial discipline.



The Auditor-General also revealed plans to streamline reporting by separating audits of public universities from other entities.



Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Stephen Amoah praised the audit service’s efforts and highlighted a budget increase to support its work in ensuring the effective use of public funds.