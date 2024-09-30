Fintech Has Outgrown Sandboxes, Now It Needs Airports

Business News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Regulatory sandboxes, used by over 50 countries to allow fintechs to test new technologies, face criticism for being restrictive and hindering innovation.



The "regulatory airport" model offers a better alternative, enabling fintechs to connect with established financial markets while ensuring regulatory oversight.



Global hubs like New York, Singapore, and the UAE adopt this approach, allowing fintechs to partner with banks and access financial ecosystems. This model promotes innovation, supports consumer protection through clear disclosures, and fosters global connectivity, offering a more dynamic and growth-friendly environment than traditional sandboxes.



