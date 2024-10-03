First Bank champions youth development at national youth conference

Business News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

FirstBank Ghana sponsored the 2024 National Youth Conference, held at UPSA from September 3 to 5, with over 2,000 young leaders participating.



Themed “Reformed Youth, Reformed Ghana,” the event featured workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities focused on youth empowerment and national development.



Mr. Allen Quaye, Head of Retail Banking, highlighted FirstBank’s commitment to youth development through initiatives like internships and entrepreneurship programs.



The bank's GHS20,000 donation emphasized its belief in the transformative potential of Ghana’s youth. The event fostered connections, mentorship, and innovation, reinforcing FirstBank’s dedication to supporting youth empowerment.