FirstBank Ghana observes Pink October to raise Breast Cancer awareness

Business News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

FirstBank Ghana is marking Pink October to raise awareness about breast cancer, hosting an event at its Cantonments office. The theme, “No one Should Face Breast Cancer Alone,” underscores the Bank's commitment to health initiatives.



Keynote speaker Mr. Benjamin Sena Fenu stressed the importance of early detection and regular check-ups.



Breast cancer survivor Mrs. Georgina Kumah-Dzagah shared her journey, urging open discussions about the disease.



The event included an interactive session addressing misconceptions and treatment options. In 2022, Ghana recorded 5,026 new breast cancer cases, with the highest incidence in women aged 40 to 49.