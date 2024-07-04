FirstBank Ghana wins two prestigious awards

Business News of Thursday, 4 July 2024

FirstBank Ghana has been awarded the Best Company in Risk Management and Reporting and Best Company in Cybersecurity Management at the 6th edition of the Health Environmental Safety & Security (HESS) awards held last Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel.



The theme for this year’s event was “Thriving in a Challenging World; Embracing Resilience and Agility in



The HESS award is designed to identify, publicly recognize and celebrate outstanding companies for exceptional performance and innovations focused on Occupational Health, Safety, Security and the Environment, all of which are key aspects of responsible corporate behaviour with regard to their employees, subcontractors, suppliers, clients and other stakeholders.



FirstBank Ghana’s award for Best Company in Risk Management Reporting and Cybersecurity Management Practices underscores its rigorous approach to identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks. The Bank’s comprehensive risk management and cybersecurity practices ensure that risks are effectively managed with advanced technologies, and best practices protect its information systems and customer data from cyber threats.



Commenting on the awards, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of FirstBank Ghana said, “We are honoured to receive the awards for Best Company in Risk Management Reporting and Best Company in Cybersecurity Management Practices at the HESS Awards. These recognitions are a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in managing risks and ensuring cybersecurity. ”



“At FirstBank Ghana, we prioritise the relationships between us, our customers, and stakeholders, continuously striving to engender trust and also ensuring that we seek their safety and security on our premises. These awards inspire us to maintain our leadership in these critical areas and to keep delivering secure and reliable financial services. Congratulations to the entire FirstBank staff, and I hope these honours will continue to inspire us to continue lifting the bar and providing excellent value to all our stakeholders”.



The two awards were presented by Martin Owusu Afram, who stood in for the Acting Director General of the National Road Safety Authority. First Bank Ghana was represented at the HESS Awards by Semiu Lamidi, Executive Director and Chief Finance Officer, Ikemefula Nwagwu, Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer, Allen Quaye, Head, Retail Banking and Enoch Vanderpuye, Country Team Lead, Marketing and Corporate Communications.



During this year’s event, a total of 48 awards were presented to individuals and organisations including FirstBank Ghana. The awards processes are supervised by a board of eminent Ghanaians