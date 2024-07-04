You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 04Article 1957175

FirstBank Ghana wins two prestigious awards

FirstBank Ghana Executive Director receiving the award FirstBank Ghana Executive Director receiving the award

FirstBank Ghana has been awarded the Best Company in Risk Management and Reporting and Best Company in Cybersecurity Management at the 6th edition of the Health Environmental Safety & Security (HESS) awards held last Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel.

The theme for this year’s event was “Thriving in a Challenging World; Embracing Resilience and Agility in

