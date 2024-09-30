Fix galamsey challenge to save the fisheries sector – NAFAG

Business News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: GNA

The National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG) urges the government to address illegal mining (galamsey) to protect the fishing industry.



NAFAG Vice Chairman, Richster Nii Amarh Amarfio, highlights how galamsey and environmental issues harm fisheries, especially by destroying inland water bodies, coastlines, and spawning areas.



Polluted rivers like the Pra and Ankobra flow into the sea, damaging fish habitats and reducing fish stocks.



Amarfio calls for environmental management, including waste reduction, artificial reefs, and closing spawning areas to fishing, to rebuild fisheries and protect the ecosystem.



