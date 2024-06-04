Food commodities continue to soar in Northern Region

Business News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

The prices of goods in the Tamale Metropolis and Sagnarigu municipality in the Northern Region have been increasing due to rising fuel and transportation costs, higher prices for farm input devices, and other factors.



This has caused instability in prices since the beginning of the year, affecting traders, residents, and workers who haven't seen any increase in their salaries.



People are concerned about the rising prices and their impact on meeting their needs.