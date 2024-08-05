Food vendors cashing in on Asafotufiami festival

Business News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: GNA

Food sellers at the Ada 87th Asafotufiami Durbar festival are delighted with high sales due to the large turnout.



Madam Anita Agboka, a fried yam seller, quickly sold out 20 tubers of yam and had to restock with sweet potatoes.



Mr. Andrews Wussah, selling sachet water to support his boss, sold over four bags in a few hours.



Ms. Abigail Kabu also reported selling over 21 bags of water and anticipates more sales.



Madam Kabukie Teye, a kenkey seller, and Ms. Tracey Narh, a groundnut seller, both experienced brisk business, with Narh considering continuing her new venture.