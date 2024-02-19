Former Cal Bank MD predicts Ghana's return to IMF, criticises political expediency and economic Policies

Business News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Frank Adu Jnr., the Former Managing Director and Shareholder of Cal Bank, has issued a grim forecast for Ghana's economic future.



Adu, in an interview with TV3’s Business Focus, projected that Ghana would inevitably return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout once again, following the current $3 billion program with the fund.



Adu attributed this potential necessity for another bailout to the failure of leaders to prioritise national interests over personal political ambitions in decision-making processes.



He lamented the detrimental effects of political expediency on the economy, emphasising the damage caused particularly in the third to fourth year of administrations, driven by the intense focus on winning elections at all costs.



Reflecting on past assurances against IMF bailouts, Adu remained resolute in his assessment, stating, “You will go again, I am being realistic because we are not being serious.”



He highlighted the pervasive issue of politicians prioritising politics over governance, leading to economic challenges that persist. Adu underscored the urgency for a shift in political culture, emphasising the need to address the concerns of unemployed youth to avert potential social unrest.



Regarding the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), Adu criticised the government's approach, suggesting a more compassionate stance that would have excluded certain vulnerable groups, such as prisoners and pensioners.



He pointed out that the DDEP disrupted established financial norms, particularly impacting pension planning and leaving pensioners in a precarious position.



The inclusion of pensioners in the DDEP sparked protests, with pensioners advocating for issuer exemption rather than self-exemption. Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, a former Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), clarified the technical nuances of their demands, emphasising the importance of issuer exemption status.



Despite the conclusion of protests following some concessions from the Finance Ministry, concerns regarding the impact of the DDEP on pensioners persisted. Adu urged for a more strategic approach from the government, advocating for measures to mitigate the adverse effects of economic policies on vulnerable segments of society.



Adu reiterated the missed opportunities in the implementation of the DDEP and urged for a more empathetic and strategic approach to economic policymaking to safeguard the interests of all citizens.