Former Finance Minister advocates prudent borrowing amid resumed eurobond payments; proposes sinking fund to mitigate future debt crises

Business News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper highlighted the domestic impact of Ghana's debt restructuring, stressing the strain on local investors from recent debt haircuts.



He emphasized the need for disciplined debt management to avoid a prolonged debt trap, despite the necessity of borrowing for infrastructure.



Terkper criticized inefficiencies in Ghana's tax system and called for comprehensive tax reforms to boost revenue. He also proposed a Sinking Fund to manage future debt obligations.



Ghana's recent resumption of Eurobond payments marks a critical step in rebuilding investor confidence, but structural reforms are essential for long-term fiscal stability.