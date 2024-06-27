Founding member of NPP asks government to address high prices of goods and services

Business News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: 3news

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has voiced concerns over the government's inability to control rising prices of essential goods and services.



Speaking on 3FM Sunrise, he highlighted the severe impact on Ghanaians, with many struggling financially.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe also criticized the alleged diversion of funds meant for crucial infrastructure projects, like clean water, into private pockets.



He questioned why those in power fail to meet the needs of the electorate.



Ghana is currently facing a severe economic crisis, with record-high inflation affecting both citizens and the banking sector.