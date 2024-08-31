You are here: HomeBusiness2024 08 31Article 1975688

Business News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

    

Source: www.cnbc.com

From Council Estate to Millionaire: How Ghanaian Timothy Armoo turned adversity into entrepreneurial success

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Timothy Armoo Timothy Armoo

Timothy Armoo, a 29-year-old millionaire and co-founder of the influencer marketing firm Fanbytes, rose from poverty in South London to financial success.

Growing up in a tough environment, Armoo used his entrepreneurial spirit to start a tutoring business at 14 and later sold an online blog for £110,000.

He co-founded Fanbytes in 2017, connecting brands with influencers and eventually sold it for an eight-figure sum in 2022.

Despite facing challenges as a Black entrepreneur, Armoo focused on his business's potential to make money, not letting his background hinder his success.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment