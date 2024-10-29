From Rolex to Breitling: The hidden meanings behind famous watch logos

Business News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: gearpatrol.com

Several watch brands have unique logos rich in history and symbolism. Breguet’s logo includes “pomme” hands, a recent homage to the brand's historical watch designs. Breitling’s winged “B” with an anchor highlights its focus on air, sea, and land watches.



Longines uses an hourglass with wings, a nod to “time flies,” while Montblanc’s star symbolizes the snowy Alps peak.



Omega’s logo marks an innovative movement’s legacy. Other logos like Patek Philippe’s Calatrava Cross and Vacheron Constantin’s Maltese Cross refer to medieval knightly orders, adding heritage.



Rolex’s iconic crown, Tudor’s shield, and Ulysse Nardin’s anchor signify brand values.