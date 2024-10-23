You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 23Article 1997441

From debt to wealth: How financial literacy can transform your entrepreneurial journey

Financial literacy is essential for individuals and entrepreneurs, empowering them to make informed financial decisions.

The International Investment Bank Cabo Verde (iibCV) exemplifies this by promoting financial education through innovative programs, scholarships, and community initiatives.

In 2023, iibCV's assets increased by 12.43%, reflecting effective financial management. The bank emphasizes early education, offering the IIB Junior Account to teach children money management skills.

Additionally, iibCV issues Social and Blue Bonds to support local development and sustainability. Ultimately, financial literacy serves as a key tool for navigating the path from debt to wealth, fostering economic growth in Cabo Verde.

