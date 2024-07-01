You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 01Article 1956020

Fuel prices expected to increase today, July 1

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has announced that fuel prices in Ghana are expected to rise from July 1, 2024. Petrol prices will increase by 2.0%, diesel by 4.0%, and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by 5.0% over the next two weeks.

The anticipated hike is attributed to the depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar and rising international

