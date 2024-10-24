GAB launches YouStart Commercial Model to empower young entrepreneurs

Business News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghana Association of Banks and the Ministry of Finance have launched the YouStart Commercial Model to combat youth unemployment and promote entrepreneurship.



This initiative provides young entrepreneurs (aged 18 to 40) with low-interest loans, capacity building, mentorship, and ongoing business support services.



Participating banks, including ABSA, Ecobank, and GCB, will help close the financing gap for small businesses.



Applications for the YouStart loan open on October 22, 2024, and close on November 21, 2024. The program aims to empower youth as key drivers of Ghana's economic growth and development.