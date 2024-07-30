You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 30Article 1964897

GACL introduces new percentage-based passenger service charge

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) is set to implement a new regime for collecting domestic airport passenger service charges (APSC) in a bid to boost revenue for maintaining airport facilities across the country.

Currently, a fixed charge of GH¢5 per passenger is applied, regardless of the ticket price. The new system, however, will adopt an ad valorem approach,

