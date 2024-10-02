You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 02Article 1988660

GCB Bank Dominates 2024 Citi Business Olympics, Winning Nine Awards

GCB Bank's sports team put on a stellar performance at the 2024 Citi Business Olympics, solidifying its dominance with an impressive haul of nine awards. The much-anticipated event took place on Saturday, September 28, at the Eden Heights Sports Complex in Weija, and brought together over 60 companies from various industries, all competing in a wide array of sporting disciplines.



