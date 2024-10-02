GCB Bank Dominates 2024 Citi Business Olympics, Winning Nine Awards

Business News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GCB Bank's sports team put on a stellar performance at the 2024 Citi Business Olympics, solidifying its dominance with an impressive haul of nine awards. The much-anticipated event took place on Saturday, September 28, at the Eden Heights Sports Complex in Weija, and brought together over 60 companies from various industries, all competing in a wide array of sporting disciplines.







Read full article/> The Citi Business Olympics, which has become a key event for corporate Ghana since its inception in 2016, provides a unique platform for fostering team spirit, promoting wellness, and encouraging networking across industries. This year’s competition saw fierce battles in disciplines such as football, table tennis, volleyball, arm wrestling, chess, lime and spoon, and tug-of-war. The atmosphere was electric as companies vied for the ultimate bragging rights and the coveted overall title.



Once again, GCB Bank PLC, Ghana’s largest indigenous bank, demonstrated its sporting prowess, sweeping six gold, one silver, and two bronze medals to claim the overall winner title. The bank’s performance was nothing short of dominant, as its teams excelled in nearly every competition they entered.



In the men’s division, GCB Bank clinched gold in Lawn Tennis, Volleyball, and Arm Wrestling. These victories showcased the sheer athleticism and determination of the team, as they left no room for competition in these categories. The female athletes of GCB Bank were equally spectacular, grabbing gold in the Lime and Spoon race, Sack Race, and Tug-of-War. Their strength and teamwork in the Tug-of-War event were particularly remarkable, as they outmatched their opponents with strategic skill and force.



The success didn’t stop there. The male team took home a silver medal in the Sack Race, while the women secured bronze in Draught and Lawn Tennis, completing a strong medal tally that underscored the bank’s balanced strength across both male and female categories.



A representative of the GCB sports team, thrilled by their achievement, said, “We promised, and we have delivered! We simply demonstrated a true sign of resilience as Ghana’s dominant bank, even in sports. As reigning champions, we were geared up to maintain our title and set a record in this country – the first and only organization to win the competition back-to-back seven consecutive times without sweat.” This statement not only captured the confidence of the team but also highlighted GCB Bank’s enduring legacy at the Business Olympics.



Reflecting on the victory, Peter Yao Bosrotsi, Manager of HR Risk & Operations at GCB Bank, attributed the bank’s success to its strong culture of teamwork, passion for staff well-being, and management's unwavering support. “Our performance in this year’s Business Olympics reflects our tenacity and passion for team building, networking, and overall staff wellbeing. We believe that to be efficient in our efforts toward dominating in all our markets, it is crucial to have an attitude to exceed expectations. The back-to-back victories only highlight the strength of our teamwork and unwavering determination and support of management.”



He further proposed that the event organizers consider establishing a hall of fame for teams that have consistently excelled in the competition. “It would be great to have a hall of fame that features GCB Bank as a benchmark for other competing teams to emulate. Every year, we will just come and play around, collect the trophies and titles, and watch the rest fight over the remaining crumbs. We are and will always be your bank for life!” Bosrotsi said with pride.



The Citi Business Olympics has served as a key event for corporate Ghana, bringing companies together in a competitive yet fun environment where team spirit, wellness, and camaraderie take center stage. For GCB Bank, its dominance in the sporting arena is an extension of the bank’s broader corporate culture, which emphasizes excellence, innovation, and dedication in both business and non-business activities.



Beyond the sports field, GCB Bank PLC continues to be a giant in the financial sector, providing unmatched financial solutions to support the socio-economic development of Ghana. The bank has received numerous accolades over the years, including the Marketing-Oriented Bank of the Year, Most Compliant Bank in Africa, Legacy Banking Brand of All Time, Best Bank in Ghana for Remittances, Best Banking App, and Best Digital Banking Team. These achievements, alongside its success in sports, underscore GCB Bank’s commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of its operations.



As the curtains closed on the 2024 Citi Business Olympics, GCB Bank once again left a lasting impression on all participants and spectators. With its incredible medal tally and an unbroken seven-year winning streak, the bank has set a standard of excellence that will undoubtedly inspire others to strive for greatness in future competitions.